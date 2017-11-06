Newport woman arrested on suspicion of grooming offence

Police confirm they were called by a member of the public on Friday 3rd November with details of alleged grooming offences. Following the call, they attended an address in Newport, Isle of Wight and arrested a woman.

A group calling themselves Guardian of the North have claimed a woman was arrested following a decoy operation carried out by them. It’s presently unclear whether the two are connected.

A spokesperson for the police told OnTheWight this morning,

“The 31-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of a grooming offence and has since been released on bail until Friday, 1st December while enquiries continue.”

To ensure any potential court case is not jeopardised, readers are advised not to attempt to name or identify the woman.

Image: JD Mack under CC BY 2.0