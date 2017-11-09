Newport woman in court on stabbing and cannabis charges

A 22 year-old woman from Newport has been charged by police on the Isle of Wight as part of their investigation into an assault in Newport on Tuesday evening.

A 26 year-old man was treated by an ambulance crew for a puncture wound to his chest, after he was assaulted at an address on Caesars Road in Newport at some point between 8-9pm.

As part of the investigation a 22 year-old from Newport has been charged with section 18 attempted wounding with intent and possession of cannabis.

She has been remanded to appear at Isle of Wight Magistrates Court this morning, Thursday 9 November.

