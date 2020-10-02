Newport’s independent shops offer imaginative and varied Fiver Fest deals

To highlight the importance of supporting our high streets, Newport is joining in with over 100 Independent High Streets across the UK, to put on very special £5 offers across two weeks in October (10th-24th), in the Totally Locally Fiver Fest.

Jo Randall (pictured below), from Newport Business Association, said,

“Fiver Fest is now a big part of our promotions for Newport. The independent shops and businesses are what makes our town special and unique. “The Island’s Let’s Buy Local campaign is also highlighting the importance of keeping our Island pound circulating locally. We appreciate it when our community support us, so these offers are to say thank you for that support, and to show just what great value our local businesses are.”

What is Fiver Fest?

Fiver Fest is a free to join campaign, devised and run by Totally Locally, a grass roots High Street organisation that has been helping businesses and High Streets to help themselves since 2010 with incredible results.

This Fiver Fest, Totally Locally is partnering with Visa to encourage even more small business owners to sign up to this celebration of independent high streets. Together, they are also calling on consumers to divert £5 of their weekly spend to support the small businesses in their communities.

Totally Locally £5

Fiver Fest is based around the now famous Totally Locally £5 message:

“If every adult in Newport spent just £5 per week in their local independent shops and businesses, it would mean many millions per year going directly into our local economy. “Which can lead to more jobs, a better high street, a stronger economy and a nicer place to live. Makes you think doesn’t it.”

Spending just £5 a week in Newport makes a big difference to our High Street, the “Fiver Fest” promotes this message.

Phenomenal results

Fiver Fest has been running successfully in individual towns in the UK and abroad over the past seven years, but in 2019 the team at Totally locally brought together towns across the country in on big Fiver Fest celebration.

43 towns joined in and the result was phenomenal with reports of new customers, people rediscovering shops they hadn’t been into in years and huge sales of £5 offers. Over the two consecutive Fiver Fests, the number of towns taking part has now reached over 100.

Imaginative and varied offers

Fiver Fest Offers have been imaginative and varied, Jo said,

“In Newport this October offers will include meal-deals from two of our most popular eateries; French Franks and Caffe Isola, apparel from ‘Dress for Less’, running socks at Love Running, and pet and gift offers from Pets With Hart, IW Traders, Dragonfly and Markets Days IOW. “Easy Weigh in Pyle Street will have some Homebrew kits as part of the offer – a wonderful Christmas Present idea! “It’s not too late to get involved if you are a local independent business.”

Chris Sands of Totally Locally said,

“We know Fiver Fest isn’t going to change the world. “But small changes in spending habits can really make a difference to our high streets. Just by diverting £5 of our weekly spend to local independents we give them a fighting chance to thrive. It’s a conversation worth having!”

It is for this reason, that the fourth National Fiver Fest is taking place. This time it’s even more important than ever after how our world has changed during 2020. YouGov research has shown that 59% of shoppers have used more local shops to support them during lockdown.

Find out more

For any independent business wishing to participate in the Fiver Fest in Newport please contact Jo at Love Running [email protected]

For further information please see the Totally Locally Website and Fiver Fest.

Visit the Newport Business Association Website for more detail.

