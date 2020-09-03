News OnTheWight today received this thank you from council, NHS and CCG chiefs for trusted reporting during Coronavirus crisis

It’s not often that those working in the media receive credit or recognition for their hard work in keeping residents informed, so this letter sent on behalf of John Metcalfe (CEO of Isle of Wight council), Maggie Oldham CEO of Isle of Wight NHS Trust) and Alison Smith (Managing Director of NHS Isle of Wight Clinical Commissioning Group) was a welcome surprise today. We thank them for thanking us. Ed

Letter sent on behalf of Isle of Wight Integrated Care Partnership (ICP) and health and social care services on the Isle of Wight

Dear colleagues,

We are writing jointly, as leaders in the Island’s public services, to thank you and your teams for your dedication in reporting the coronavirus pandemic.

It has not been an easy few months and the public has been understandably anxious to know as much as possible, as quickly as possible, about the spread of the disease.

You have faced significant challenges in covering this unprecedented public health crisis and have no doubt been juggling your own personal concerns at the same time.

Over the course of the Island’s response to Covid-19 we have been able to have open and honest conversations with you about how things are going. Through this constructive dialogue we have been able to explain new developments and we have worked together well during announcements of national and international significance.

We recognise the value of these conversations and we are grateful for the professional way that your organisations have approached this vital public health reporting.

The role that local journalists play in keeping our community informed and engaged has never been more important and we would like to pass on our thanks for the way you have worked on behalf of Island residents. Our community is well served by a thriving local media.

On behalf of all of us and of our respective organisations, we would like to place on record our sincere thanks for your hard work.

We very much hope that we can continue to work together in such a positive and constructive way as the nation and our Island are tested by the longer term impacts of the pandemic.

Best wishes,

John Metcalfe (Chief Executive, Isle of Wight Council), Maggie Oldham (Chief Executive, Isle of Wight NHS Trust) and Alison Smith (Managing Director, Isle of Wight NHS Clinical Commissioning Group)

Image: Scott Graham under CC BY 2.0