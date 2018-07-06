NHS campaigners spread the message during the week of 70th birthday

Christine shares this latest report from the IOW Save Our NHS Group. Ed

This week, members of the campaign group IOW Save Our NHS visited towns across the Island gathering signatures on their giant hand-made birthday card to celebrate the 70th birthday of our precious free at the point of delivery, NHS.

People flocked to the stall in Ryde, East Cowes, Newport, Sandown, Shanklin and Ventnor to sign the card and engage in conversation with us.

A deep and genuine affection for our NHS

Unsurprisingly, it was clear how people have a deep and genuine affection for our NHS and many had tales of their own experiences dating back to the year of its creation up to current times.

Equally, it was evident there is widespread concern and dismay about the current plans for our NHS and what this may mean to us on the Island as Government plans to privatise it and strip it of its assets continues unchecked.



Take part in public consultation

The group encouraged people to look out for the Public Consultation on the Acute Services Redesign which is due to take place in the Spring 2019, at which time they will be able to have some say on the final proposals.

This will involve the CCG putting forward several final options for the delivery of Acute services on the Island/mainland with their own recommendation on which option to choose.

Giant birthday card

The giant birthday card was jam packed with signatures by the end of the tour and it was presented to the NHS Trust’s Communications and Entertainment manager on behalf of all NHS workers on Wednesday evening at the Past. Present, Future NHS event at the Riverside Centre, Newport.

It will now hold pride of place in St Mary’s Hospital where staff and members of the public will be able to read all the comments made by Islanders.

Work continues

In the meantime the work of IOW Save Our NHS continues, as we try to uncover plans for primary care and care in the community, some of which appear to be coming into effect under the radar, without warning and without general public scrutiny.