NHS Staff encouraged to speak up about bullying

Speaking at the Trust Board meeting today (Wednesday 8th November) Isle of Wight NHS Trust Chairman Vaughan Thomas made a strong statement about the need for staff to speak up and for the pace of change in the Trust to be increased. The statement is attached.

After the meeting Mr Thomas said:

“In my statement to the Trust Board I made clear that if we are to retain and build confidence amongst our local community then staff and volunteers must feel able to speak up about issues. It is only through the Trust being aware of problems that they can be addressed. We need to encourage openness and honest reflection amongst staff and change the culture of the past. “Next week we launch our new initiative on Anti Bullying and Freedom to Speak Up. I am grateful to our staff who agreed to take on the roles of Advisors and Advocates and have given up time for the training involved. “I want to reassure them and Trust staff and volunteers that the Trust Board will work to protect individuals who do speak up and will address issues promptly.”

Speaking about the pace of change in the organisation, Mr Thomas said:

“I am concerned that we need to move much faster on the change required to get us to good. “Our new reinvigorated management team have a huge agenda to deliver change across the whole organisation and we are seeing some initial results. “However the scale of the challenge is significant and as an organisation we need to pick up the pace of change.”

