NHS Trust considering prosecution after assault on ambulance staff

Ambulance staff attending an emergency call were assaulted by a member of the public.

It was one of two incidents in June — on the same weekend, police were called to the Emergency Department at St Mary’s Hospital to an incident involving an intoxicated member of the public.

The incidents were reported to Isle of Wight NHS Trust board members last Thursday (5th July).

Zero-tolerance to abuse of staff

The Trust said it had a zero-tolerance approach to any incidents involving physical and verbal abuse of staff.

In March, the head of NHS England revealed a third ambulance staff said they had faced violence from patients, relatives or the public during the previous 12 months.

NHS taking view to prosecution

A spokesman for Isle of Wight NHS Trust said:

“We take a zero tolerance approach to physical and verbal abuse of our staff. With regards to incidents which occurred during June in the Emergency Department at St Mary’s, and elsewhere on the Island when one of our ambulance crews responded to an emergency call, we are working with the police with a view to prosecution for any criminal behaviour. “Therefore it would not be appropriate to comment any further on these incidents at this time.”

Image: 28704869 under CC BY 2.0