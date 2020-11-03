NHS Trust services at St Mary’s hospital during lockdown #2

Following the UK Government’s announcement over the weekend (31st October), England will be entering a second lockdown from Thursday 5th November until Wednesday 2nd December.

From Thursday 5th November NHS Trusts across England will be continuing their services as they did over the summer, facilitating social distancing throughout hospitals and continuing strict infection control measures.

“You are not a burden, our hospital is safe and we are here to care for you”

Steve Parker, Medical Director said,

“Over the past few months, we have taken several steps to ensure staff, patients and visitors to our sites remain safe and have reopened our services to the Island community. “Alongside caring for those who have been experiencing severe coronavirus symptoms, our staff have gone to great lengths to make sure that people who do not have Covid-19 can safely access our services. “So whether you or a loved one has a routine appointment or a health concern, our message is clear – you are not a burden, our hospital is safe and we are here to care for you. So please help us to help you and use our services as you usually would.”

Continue to use NHS services

As we enter the second lockdown, the Isle of Wight NHS Trust is urging people, that unless they hear otherwise, please continue to use its services. Arrive for scans, turn up for appointments and pick up your medication. The Trust wants everyone to continue to access health services now and throughout the winter.

To ensure St Mary’s can keep its services open, it is vital that Island residents follow the UK Government measures by staying at home as much as possible, working from home where you can and remembering hands, face and space when out in public.

Visitor policy to be reviewed

As part of the lockdown coming into force on Thursday, the Trust is reviewing its policy regarding visitors and accompanied scans and will provide an update soon.

Until then, St Mary’s and other sites will welcome visitors as usual today, Tuesday 3rd November and Wednesday 4th November.

The hospital will continue to welcome birthing partners during lockdown.

If you visit the hospital

Please remember when attending an appointment at St Mary’s Hospital:

To follow the social distancing guidelines

Bring a face covering with you which should be worn at all times

Wash or sanitise your hands on arrival and when leaving the building

Arrive no earlier than 10 minutes before your appointment time

Report to Main Outpatients Reception as normal

Attend unaccompanied unless a chaperone is required

If you or anyone in your household has experienced symptoms of Coronavirus in the last 14 days, please do not attend your appointment. If you are unsure please phone the number on your appointment letter.

NHS 111 is also available to ensure people can seek non-urgent medical and mental health support.

Stewart: Embrace this opportunity to protect those we love from this horrible disease

The Isle of Wight NHS Trust echoes the words of the leader of the council, Councillor Dave Stewart, in that,

“The community on the Island all came together during the first lockdown to provide support to those that needed it most and I have absolutely no doubt that we will do so again. “The most important thing we can do as a community is embrace this opportunity to protect those we love from this horrible disease.”

News shared by Isle of Wight NHS Trust, in their own words. Ed

Image: © Used with the kind permission of Auntie P