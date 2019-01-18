NHS Trust to pay Government fees for EU staff to settle after Brexit

The Isle of Wight NHS Trust will pay the government fees for EU staff wanting to remain living in the UK after Brexit.

All EU citizens living in the UK will be required to apply for settled status (if they have been living in the UK five years or more) or pre-settled status (if they have been living in the UK less than five years) before December 31, 2020.

This applies regardless of whether the withdrawal agreement is passed, or if the UK leaves without a deal. An adult application with the Home Office costs £65.

Oldham: Must show support

However, chief executive of the trust, Maggie Oldham said staff would be offered financial support. Mrs Oldham said:

“We are trying to show how much we value this group. One of our key risks is workforce and what we don’t want to do is lose any member of staff who fears the whole thing is too complicated, they can’t navigate through the processes, or if there is a financial barrier. “I don’t think the £65 is the main barrier for our staff, but more knowing that we will support them and help them navigate through the process. “We want EU staff to know they are valued. They don’t have to tackle this on their own, and we don’t want anyone to think ‘I’ve had enough, I’m off’.”

Information session

At a meeting at the hospital last night, EU staff were invited to hear from human rights and immigration solicitor, Christopher Desira. A director at Seraphus law firm and an EU commission representative in the UK, he spoke about the process they would need to go through to secure their rights in the UK.

Many staff expressed concerns about dependent family members — both in the UK and abroad — and about the process to become a British citizen.

Concerns following referendum vote

The talk was organised by Oliver Cramer, a clinical director for mental health and learning disabilities within the trust, who said he wanted to reassure staff the trust was still a ‘great place to work’.

Born in Germany, Mr Cramer has lived in the UK for 15 years. He said:

“I remember the day after the referendum, I woke up and I remember sitting with my wife watching the news and saying to each other, ‘Now what?’ “It was the first time in 15 years I have felt like an immigrant.”

He added:

“The trust could not survive without its EU staff. We want them to know we still need them.”

Much uncertainty

Originally from Ireland, nurse Bridget Costello attended the talk to find out more about her rights after Brexit.

She said:

“I moved to the UK for love, and have been living here for eight years. “I feel uncertain. It’s going to be straightforward I hope, but it’s just the uncertainty. “I suppose I took it for granted that it would always be okay, but I’m going to hold on to my Irish passport — I’m not going to get rid of it.”

Radiologist Tomasz Olejnik echoed these concerns:

“I feel uncertain, really uncertain about it all.”

Speaking to staff, Mr Desira advised them how to apply for settled status.

He said:

“You don’t need to do it straight away, do it at a time that suits you. You might hit five years of living here next year, so it makes sense to apply then.”

However, he encouraged everyone to make sure they had applied by the December 31, 2020 deadline — when the UK officially leaves the EU.

Streamlined process

Staff with permanent residency documents are also encouraged to apply.

Mr Desira said the process for applications had been streamlined by the Home Office:

“They will be looking for ways to grant settled status, rather than deny it.”

Applications for settled status open at the end of January.

More information on the Government Website.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations by OnTheWight. Ed

Image: © Used with the kind permission of Auntie P