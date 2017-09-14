Andy shares this latest news. Ed

Isle of Wight NHS Trust is aware that a number of cases of diarrhoea and vomiting are circulating in the community.

Diarrhoea and vomiting (D&V) is highly contagious. Anyone who has had symptoms is asked not to visit the hospital, other health care facilities or other places where people are vulnerable e.g. residential care and nursing homes.

Karen Robinson, Consultant Nurse in Infection Prevention and Control at Isle of Wight NHS Trust said:

“Members of the public who have had diarrhoea and vomiting (D&V) should not be visiting unless they have been clear of the symptoms for at least 48 hours. Handwashing is the effective counter measure for D&V. “Everyone visiting the hospital or other healthcare facility for any reason is encouraged to make use of the hand washing facilities and hand gel. This is not only to protect patients who are vulnerable, but also our staff who are needed to deliver our services.”

Stay hydrated

For those with symptoms of D&V keeping hydrated and drinking plenty of fluids is very important, particularly for the elderly and the very young that are most at risk. If the symptoms persist, telephone NHS 111.

Further details of symptoms are available on the NHS Choices website at www.nhs.uk.

Good hygiene is important during outbreaks of diarrhoea and vomiting. To prevent becoming infected it is very important to wash your hands with soap and water after you have been around someone who is ill. Thorough cleaning of hard surfaces with a bleach solution, paying particular attention to the toilet and toilet area will help to reduce the spread of the virus.

Image: sca-svenska-cellulosa-aktiebologet under CC BY 2.0

