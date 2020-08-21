Nighttime resurfacing for road out of Town Quay

The exit road serving Town Quay in Cowes is to be resurfaced by Island Roads later this month.

The work is being undertaken at night in order to minimise disruption given that the road serves Red Funnel’s Ret Jet terminal.

During the closure – currently scheduled for between 7.30pm and 6am on Wednesday 26th August – buses will terminate at nearby Carvel Lane.

Improvement works in town centre

The work is part of a series of improvement works in Cowes town centre being undertaken by Island Roads. Terminus Road/Park Road and Sun Hill have been upgraded recently and Bars Hill is also to be resurfaced shortly.

Carvel Lane itself was resurfaced last year.

Gourlay: Thank residents for co-operation and understanding

Keith Gourlay, Island Roads construction manager said:

“We would like to thank Cowes residents for their co-operation in recent weeks and for their ongoing understanding. “The roads we are improving are very much in the heart of the town and in the case of Terminus Road and Town Quay also impact upon commuters and visitors to the town as well as residents so we are really grateful for the co-operation we have received.”

Residents and businesses affected by the forthcoming Town Quay work and also local elected members have all been informed about the project.

Keith added:

“While often we will look to avoid undertaking town centre works in the high summer period, by doing this project in a single overnight shift – and when air temperatures can be expected to be favourable for the laying of the required materials – there will be little impact on residents and businesses.”

News shared by Gavin on behalf of Island Roads. Ed