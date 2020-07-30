Nine new police officers for the Isle of Wight in Government’s uplift programme

There are a total of 156 new officers deployed across Hampshire Constabulary with nine allocated for the Isle of Wight

The Isle of Wight will be seeing nine new police officers are part of the Government’s announced uplift programme, it has been confirmed.

At the end of June, Hampshire Constabulary completed their recruitment activity for the first year of this programme, with 3,000 applications being received.

They say,

“We are determined that the Constabulary truly reflects the communities we serve, and throughout the application process we have been seeking quality candidates as well as greater diversity.

“We can now confirm how the 156 new recruits will be deployed across the force. This allocation is based on thorough analysis of crime figures and the demand in each of our districts.”

Officers move locations
Hampshire Constabulary operate a ‘borderless’ policy, which ensures officers can be deployed away from their assigned location if it is deemed operationally necessary.

Each of the areas is also supported by a number of other teams within the force, including response officers, investigations teams and various specialist departments.

Blyth: Ensuring we truly reflect those we are serving
Assistant Chief Constable Maggie Blyth said:

“We are constantly striving to serve and support all in our communities the best we can each day.

“Part of this is ensuring that, as a force, we truly reflect those we are serving.

“It is very pleasing to see that within the 3,000 applications received there 13 per cent who are from diverse backgrounds.

“I am also very happy that we have been able to push forward with our recruitment programme throughout the pandemic, and that we are now able to announce how we will be deploying the 156 officers who will be hired through the government uplift.

“It has been great to see many high quality candidates applying to join the force.

“Our aim is to become an employer of choice, focused on attraction, retention and progression, bringing the best and talented individuals into the Constabulary, ensuring they can all reach their true potential.”

The allocation of officers across the district:

DistrictNumber of officers
Hart4
Rushmoor5
Eastleigh7
Basingstoke9
Fareham4
Gosport5
Havant8
New Forest8
Portsmouth18
East Hants4
Isle of Wight9
Countrywatch1
Local Policing Delivery Unit1
Southampton20
Test Valley5
Winchester5

Thursday, 30th July, 2020 4:19pm

By

6 Comments on "Nine new police officers for the Isle of Wight in Government's uplift programme"

Eagle eye

Thanks Sally but the figures don’t appear to add up to 156, am I missing something?

Also, are there figures for the total number of officers in each area prior to these new allocations?

30, July 2020 6:12 pm
Stuart George
“It is very pleasing to see that within the 3,000 applications received there 13 per cent who are from diverse backgrounds.” I’d have thought the figure should be closer to 100% from the definition of diverse. (Diversity is differences in racial and ethnic, socioeconomic, geographic, and academic/professional backgrounds. People with different opinions, backgrounds (degrees and social experience), religious beliefs, political beliefs, sexual orientations, heritage, and life experience.)
30, July 2020 5:44 pm
ukdave

Much needed. Well done Government.

30, July 2020 4:51 pm
Steve Goodman
Much needed only because the con government have to reverse their foolish false economy damaging cuts – “Johnson has announced plans to recruit an extra 20,000 police officers in England and Wales. That would almost reverse the reduction in police numbers since the Conservatives came to power. Between March 2010 and March 2018, police forces in England and Wales lost 21,732 officers – a drop of 15%,… Read more »
30, July 2020 5:25 pm
tony

It’s what they do all the time, get rid of the people with experience and knowledge, and bring in new recruits that are cheaper, because they start at the bottom of the ladder when it comes to pay.

30, July 2020 5:43 pm
kerry

The Tory’s won’t be happy until they’ve got everyone working on the minimum wage.

