Nine new police officers for the Isle of Wight in Government’s uplift programme

The Isle of Wight will be seeing nine new police officers are part of the Government’s announced uplift programme, it has been confirmed.

At the end of June, Hampshire Constabulary completed their recruitment activity for the first year of this programme, with 3,000 applications being received.

They say,

“We are determined that the Constabulary truly reflects the communities we serve, and throughout the application process we have been seeking quality candidates as well as greater diversity. “We can now confirm how the 156 new recruits will be deployed across the force. This allocation is based on thorough analysis of crime figures and the demand in each of our districts.”

Officers move locations

Hampshire Constabulary operate a ‘borderless’ policy, which ensures officers can be deployed away from their assigned location if it is deemed operationally necessary.

Each of the areas is also supported by a number of other teams within the force, including response officers, investigations teams and various specialist departments.

Blyth: Ensuring we truly reflect those we are serving

Assistant Chief Constable Maggie Blyth said:

“We are constantly striving to serve and support all in our communities the best we can each day. “Part of this is ensuring that, as a force, we truly reflect those we are serving. “It is very pleasing to see that within the 3,000 applications received there 13 per cent who are from diverse backgrounds. “I am also very happy that we have been able to push forward with our recruitment programme throughout the pandemic, and that we are now able to announce how we will be deploying the 156 officers who will be hired through the government uplift. “It has been great to see many high quality candidates applying to join the force. “Our aim is to become an employer of choice, focused on attraction, retention and progression, bringing the best and talented individuals into the Constabulary, ensuring they can all reach their true potential.”

The allocation of officers across the district:

District Number of officers Hart 4 Rushmoor 5 Eastleigh 7 Basingstoke 9 Fareham 4 Gosport 5 Havant 8 New Forest 8 Portsmouth 18 East Hants 4 Isle of Wight 9 Countrywatch 1 Local Policing Delivery Unit 1 Southampton 20 Test Valley 5 Winchester 5

Image: westmidlandspolice under CC BY 2.0