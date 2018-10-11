Nine nights of major roadworks for Newport industrial estate

Gavin shares this latest news on behalf of Island Roads. Ed

A major road improvement scheme to upgrade Newport’s busy Riverway Industrial Estate is due to begin at the end of the month.

The project to improve the entire section between the ‘Buywise Roundabout’ to the north and the ‘Lidl Roundabout’ to the south is scheduled to be carried out over nine nights starting 29th October 2018.

In separate phases

As well as working throughout the night, Island Roads is also planning to carry out the scheme in separate phases as a further measure to reduce disruption.

Island Roads staff have already visited all businesses on the Riverway Estate and will be having further discussions with those who require access during the proposed work times – 7.30pm and 6am. There will be no work at weekends.

Island Roads construction manager Keith Gourlay, said,

“I think everyone would agree that this is a stretch of road that is in need of an upgrade – our challenge is to bring about the improvement with as little disruption as possible to the many businesses who are based on, or who use, Riverway. “Doing the work at night and in phases means that the great majority of businesses will be unaffected and we are continuing to talk to the small number of businesses who require access throughout the night.”

Businesses thanked for their understanding

Mr Gourlay added,

“We would like to thank the Riverway business community for their understanding and we look forward to completing this work that will bring about a significant improvement to this busy trading area.”

