Not too late to vote for Isle of Wight locations in Countryfile Magazine Awards

It’s still not too late to cast your vote for Sandown and Bembridge who have been shortlisted for prestigious awards.

Sandown Bay has been shortlisted as Best British Beach and Bembridge as Village of the Year in the Countryfile Magazine Awards.

The public will decide the winner and the online voting runs until midnight on Sunday 17 February.

Representing entire south of UK

Both Bembridge and Sandown Bay are representing not only the Isle of Wight, but also the entire south of the UK.

Here’s what Visit Isle of Wight have to say about the locations.

Stunning Sandown

Sandown Bay is up against stiff competition from five other beaches around the UK including Cefn Sidan in Carmarthenshire, White Park Bay in Antrim, Seaham in Durham, Machrihanish Bay in Argyll and Kintyre, and Newborough Warren in Anglesey.



Image: © Julian Winslow

Sandown Bay is recognised by Countryfile Magazine as a ‘traditional bucket and spade beach with golden sand, pier and eclectic seafront – and just a short walk to peace, fossil-rich cliffs and stunning coastal wildlife.’

Beautiful Bembridge

The Countryfile Magazine Website says Bembridge is recognised as ‘a wonderful coastal setting with a pier and lifeboat station, plus a busy village community with independent shops, cafés and restaurants.’

To win the title Village of the Year, Bembridge will need to fight it’s corner against Ingleton in North Yorkshire, Drummore in Scotland, Cartmel in Cumbria, Bwlch in Powys and Church Minshull in Cheshire.

Let’s get behind them

MD at Visit Isle of Wight, Will Myles, has this rallying cry to the Island, and it’s millions of visitors:

“Let’s get behind Bembridge, let’s get behind Sandown Bay and let’s bring these two awards to this Island.”

Vote here

To support Sandown Bay and Bembridge in the Countryfile Magazine online vote, please go to the Countryfile Magazine Website.