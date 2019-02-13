Isle of Wight community safety charity picks up support from WightAid

Bill shares this latest news on behalf of The Bobby Scheme. Ed

The Bobby Scheme, newly returned to the Isle of Wight, receives donation from Wight AID

WightAID has donated £450 towards a charity dedicated to promoting and strengthening community safety on the Isle of Wight.

The money will go towards the cost of printing Bobby Scheme leaflets to promote the charity’s free services for the residents of the Isle of Wight.

Supporting elderly and crime victims

The Bobby Scheme sends expert fitters to the homes of the elderly and crime victims, offering security and fire prevention advice and installing safety equipment.

The charity has operated across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight for 20 years, but the service was interrupted recently on the Isle of Wight by the retirement of its dedicated fitter.

Relaunched last November

However, the service was relaunched on the Island in November with the appointment of a new Bobby Scheme fitter, former police officer John Eldridge.

Earlier this month Wight Aid trustee Geoff Underwood (pictured left) handed over the donation to Nick Hayward (pictured right) from The Blue Lamp Trust, the charity that fundraises and operates the scheme.

Hayward: Grant will help innovative scheme

Mr Hayward, who lives on the Isle of Wight, said:

“The Blue Lamp Trust and its innovative Bobby Scheme are extremely grateful to Wight Aid. Their generous cheque of £450 will be used to publicise and inform Islanders of this important free service.”

Support from emergency services

Supported by the emergency services and local authorities, The Bobby Scheme provides a free service to elderly and vulnerable people, particularly victims of burglary and domestic violence, by promoting crime prevention and fire safety initiatives.

Over the past 20 years the Bobby Scheme’s trained fitters, who are all checked by Hampshire police, are uniformed and carry ID cards, have visited more than 17,000 homes.

They carry out full home crime-prevention surveys, give reassurance and offer specific crime-prevention advice to improve safety. They also fit locks, spy-holes, door chains and smoke alarms where needed.

Get in touch

Anyone who believes they fit the criteria for a visit by a Bobby Scheme mobile team can contact bobby@bluelamptrust.org.uk or phone 0300 777 0157.

Or see their Website for more details.