Niton Village Day: All welcome to join the fun

A full day of fun in Niton ends with disco dancing in the Village Hall from 7.30pm til late.

Niton Village Day will welcome all visitors this Saturday 24th when, for the second year, the village joins forces to show all it has to offer.

There will be stalls, games, exhibitions, raffles, live music and refreshments all around the village with the addition of Vintage Tractor rides.

All these will be located in the Post Office Garden, the Village Hall, the Old Telephone Exchange, the Library and the White Lion pub from 10am.

Wednesday, 21st June, 2017 9:38am

By

