No Cafe Scientifique until January 2020

If you were planning to attend November’s Cafe Scientifique talk next Monday (11th November) to hear Dr Dominic Papineau talk about the first micro organisms to be found on earth, you’ll need to wait a bit longer.

For reasons beyond his control, Dr Papineau is unable to attend next Monday, but has promised to come back next year.

Organiser Pam Ash has valiantly tried to source another speaker, but at such short notice it has proved difficult, so Monday’s meeting will be postponed.

See you in 2020

There is always a break in December, so the next Cafe Scientifique meeting will take place on Monday 20th January 2020 from 7pm. Details of the speaker to follow.

Watch the Cafe Scientifique Website for details nearer the time.

Image: Trending Topics 2019 under CC BY 2.0