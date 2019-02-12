No fire engines available on the Isle of Wight for period on Monday

A pump from Hampshire had to be called across the Solent yesterday and retained crew were also placed on standby should another incident have occurred before full-time staff returned to the station.

Fire engine

There were no fire engines available on the Isle of Wight for a short time yesterday, as all four crews covering the Island were called out to incidents.

A pump from Hampshire had to be called across the Solent between 11am and 12.30pm to provide extra support.

Retained crew were also placed on standby should another incident have occurred before full-time staff returned to the station.

However, the Isle of Wight Council said it continued to monitor safe levels of emergency response on the Island.

Watts: All required to attend incidents
Senior fire officer, Howard Watts, said:

“This approach enables us to utilise the cover we have available in the most effective way.

“Yesterday (Monday), we had four pumps available throughout the morning and for a short time all were required to attend incidents.

“We brought one pump over from Hampshire, between 11am and 12.30pm — something we, and all other fire and rescue services do, if it’s necessary.

“We could have also asked our on-call firefighters to provide back up cover as we had around 30 available across the Island.

“However, we did not have to call on them because the full-time crews became available very quickly.”

This article is from the BBC's LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in.

Image: Jeff K under CC BY 2.0

Tuesday, 12th February, 2019 4:41pm

By

Filed under: Island-wide, Isle of Wight Council, Isle of Wight News

2 Comments on "No fire engines available on the Isle of Wight for period on Monday"

alisonjane
This is absolutely disgraceful. I hope that no ones life is ever lost because of a lack of fire appliances on the Island. How much is this costing us to keep bringing appliances over from the mainland? It seems to be a regular occurrence. No doubt set to get worse now the IOW Council have given away our fire service to save money….the fire service is about… Read more »
12, February 2019 8:56 pm
Dalek

If I’ve read this right, it’s saying there were no full time crews available; as there seem to have been plenty of retained crews and engines on standby. Yes, they got an additional appliance from the mainland to cover, but really, with the retained crews and appliances, what’s the problem?

12, February 2019 9:22 pm
