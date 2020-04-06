No Isle of Wight family will go without food or shelter over next three months say charities

Six of the Island’s trusts and foundations have teamed up to ensure critical charities get the support they need during the Covid-19 crisis.

As a result, around a dozen Island frontline charities are to receive a timely cash boost to help them maintain services at this crucial – and difficult – time.

Following an Appeal for donations by The Isle of Wight Council, which has raised over £11,000 the Island’s High Sheriff, Geoff Underwood, invited trusts and foundations on the Island to get together and pool their resources for a three-month period.

Underwood: No family will go without food or shelter

Mr Underwood said,

“All of these groups share a common vision – that no family on the Isle of Wight will go without food or shelter over the next three months. “We formed this group to make sure that we shared our donations around in a fair and even manner so that charities that are undertaking critical work at this time, get their fair share.” “Our group is keen to hear from charities that need help as they work to help us all through this difficult time. Our support will be focussed upon Food Poverty, Social Isolation and Mental Health, and Bereavement.”

£30,000 funding agreed

The group met online on Wednesday, and agreed to grant £30,000 to the most needy charities and will meet next month to grant a similar amount, depending on need.

“I would like to thank the Trusts and Foundations for joining this group, so that we can make a difference together: The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Community Foundation; The Daisie Rich Trust; The IW Sports Foundation; The Isle of Wight Foundation; The High Sheriff’s Trust; and WightAID.”

Praise for key workers

Mr Underwood added:

“On behalf of the whole Island community, I would like to extend my sincere thanks to everyone who is working so hard to protect us from this awful virus, to those who are keeping essential services going, to everyone in the NHS, and especially to the army of volunteers who are stepping up and supporting the most vulnerable in our community – thank you so much.”

Show your support

The Isle of Wight Council Appeal is still open, with donations being funnelled through The WightAID Foundation, who ensure that every penny raised goes straight to charities on the Island.

You can donate via the WightAid Website.

A call to arms to all readers:

Trusted news from OnTheWight needs your support

Government Covid-19 guidance: Stay home and stay safe

Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently (video tips).



Social distancing

It is recommended that you maintain at least a two metre gap (about 6.5ft) from people who are not from your household.



Seeking advice

Use the NHS 111 online coronavirus service that can tell if you need medical help and advise you what to do.



If you live alone stay at home for 7 days if you have either:

– a high temperature

– a new continuous cough



If you live with others and you or one of them have symptoms of coronavirus, then all household members must stay at home and not leave the house for 14 days. The 14-day period starts from the day when the first person in the house became ill.



This will help to protect others in your community while you are infectious.



Do not go to a GP surgery, pharmacy or hospital.



You do not need to contact NHS 111 to tell them you’re staying at home.



The Government has decided that the NHS will not be testing people who are self-isolating with mild symptoms.

News shared by Gavin on behalf of The Isle of Wight Foundation. Ed