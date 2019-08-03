No parking on Duver Road for Isle of Wight Fort Walk

Island Roads have issued a no parking restriction on Duver Road to ensure emergency vehicle access.

Thousands are expected to head to Bembridge and St Helens later today to take part in the annual Fort Walk (see safety information).

Island Roads have issued a parking restriction notice, with no parking being permitted along any park of Duver Road (from its junction with Eddington Road to its junction with The Duver) on Saturday 3rd August.

The restriction is in place for the entire day and night, to maintain access for emergency vehicles along the road during the St Helens Fort Walk.

Saturday, 3rd August, 2019 8:32am

