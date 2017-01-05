One of the founding members of platinum-selling indie-folk band Noah and the Whale will be playing a special show at the Ventnor Exchange next month.

Matt Owens played the bass guitar and provided backing vocals for the band since its formation in 2006, until their split in 2015.

Intimate gig

He will be making an appearance at the intimate venue on Wednesday, 8th February 2017.

The band had two top ten albums, including platinum-selling record Last Night on Earth, performing on some of the world’s biggest stages, including Glastonbury Festival and a sold out show at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

They also supported the likes of Arcade Fire, Vampire Weekend and Phoenix on their tours, as well as making appearances at the Isle of Wight Festival in 2010 and 2012 and Bestival in 2011.

Following the band’s split in 2015, Matt Owens went on to record a solo album and became the lead singer of rock ‘n’ roll band Little Mammoths.

Matt Owens said,

“Playing the Isle of Wight Festival supporting Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers was one of the greatest nights of my life. I even got an all-white three-piece suit made, with skull and crossbones lining for the occasion! “A return has been long overdue and I can’t wait!”

Organiser Luke Joynes said,

“Noah and the Whale’s performance on the Main Stage at the Isle of Wight Festival 2012 was one I’ll never forget, so it’s fantastic that Matt is returning to the Island to play in such an intimate venue.”

Book now

Tickets for the concert are very limited and can be purchased on the Ventnor Exchange Website.

Location map

