Nominate an Isle of Wight charity for £6,000 cash boost, thanks to NFU Mutual

NFU Mutual staff and customers to help nominate local charity to receive donation of over £6,000

Staff and customers at NFU Mutual’s Isle of Wight Agency office are to nominate a local charity, to receive a donation of more than £6,000 from a national £2 million ‘Agency Giving Fund’ launched by NFU Mutual’s Head Office.

Helping local frontline charities during 2021

In light of the national emergency our country is continuing to face, NFU Mutual, the UK’s leading rural insurer, announced this £2 million fund in February to help local frontline charities during 2021.

This follows £1million of support delivered by NFU Mutual’s Agency Giving Fund in 2020, which helped charities across many sectors to keep their life-changing services going throughout the pandemic.

Nominate local charities

To ensure these donations reach all corners of the UK and are directed where they’re needed most, NFU Mutual’s Agents, with over 300 offices nationwide, have been given the opportunity to nominate local charities to receive a share of the fund.

This year, the Isle of Wight Agents have decided to make their selection based on nominations from their staff and customers. As a result, one local charity will receive a donation of over £6,000.

Chosen charity will be helping front-line efforts and building resilience

John Heather, Senior Agent for NFU Mutual’s New Forest, Isle of Wight and Bournemouth Agency said,

“Covid-19 continues to have a huge impact on everybody, including our customers and their local communities. Through this national initiative, local agencies such as ours can support local charities with a meaningful donation of over £6,000. “Our Agency is proud to be part of the communities where we live and work. We wanted to give local people, through our customers and staff, the opportunity to nominate a registered local charity to benefit from this national fund. The chosen charity will be in the vicinity of our agency business and be helping front-line efforts and building resilience in the community by providing healthcare support, enabling food supplies / emergency subsistence, or providing emotional / social support to the community.”

Nominate a charity

To nominate a charity, customers will need to email the Agency with details of their nominated charity, charity number and their details, along with a short outline of how the charity meets the qualifying criteria.

Email: [email protected]

All nominations need to be received by midnight on Friday 30th April.

News shared by Andrew on behalf of NFU Mutual. Ed