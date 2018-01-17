Nominate Isle of Wight children and young people who have overcome adversity

Is there a child or young person that you know of (up to 25 years old) who deserves recognition for their achievements despite facing adversity?

High Sheriff of the Isle of Wight, Ben Rouse, wants you to send him nominations for the 2018 High Sheriff’s Children and Young People’s Awards.

Closing date for the nominations is Friday 2nd February 2018 and the presentations take place on Monday 26th March 2018 at Quay Arts Centre, Newport between 6pm and 8pm.

What are the awards?

The High Sheriff’s Awards celebrate the achievements of children and young people who have overcome adversity and become positive role models, helped their community – or maybe both.

They celebrate success through the awards and hope to encourage good attendance at school and direct those who are vulnerable away from crime, anti-social behaviour, substance misuse or unsuitable activities.

How it works

Every nomination will be considered by a panel of three people, chaired by the High Sheriff.

If you have any questions about the nomination process, please contact the High Sheriff at islandhighsheriff@rouseltd.co.uk

Download the Nomination Form and return to islandhighsheriff@rouseltd.co.uk or 81 Park Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight, PO31 7NE.

