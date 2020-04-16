Nominate your NHS or key worker hero for a free Isle of Wight holiday

Isle of Wight tourism businesses, Glamping The Wight Way and Tapnell Farm, are joining the #treatournhs initiative created by The Hayloft in Devon that has gone viral in recent weeks and are pledging free holidays to NHS and keyworking heroes.

Glamping The Wight Way

Launching just after the Clap for our Carers at 8pm tonight (Thursday) Glamping The Wight Way – a family-run business in Yarmouth – will be pledging either a three-night long weekend, or a four-night midweek break in one of their luxurious safari tents during our open season until the end of 2021, subject to availability.

Visit their Website or Facebook Page after 8pm tonight to nominate your NHS hero.

Tapnell Farm

Meanwhile Tapnell Farm have extended their offer to key workers that are helping us get through this difficult time as well as NHS heroes.

Tapnell are pledging a short break (three-night weekend or four-night midweek) in a choice of Tom’s Eco Lodge glamping accommodation (Safari Tent, Wood Cabin, Modulog or Pod) set in the beautiful West Wight countryside, to be taken before the end of 2021.

The prize also includes a meal in their restaurant, The Cow, unlimited entry to their Farm Park attraction during their stay, bike hire donated by Wight Cycle Hire, and return car ferry travel donated by Red Funnel.

You can nominate your keyworker hero via the Facebook Page for Tom’s Edo Lodge.

