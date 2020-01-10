Nominations open for Isle of Wight High Sheriff’s Children’s and Young People’s Awards 2020

The awards celebrate the achievements of children and young people aged up to 25 years, who have perhaps not had the best journey in life, for whatever reason, but have achieved nonetheless or, despite their own issues, are helping their own community.

Do you know a young person who, in your opinion, deserves recognition for their achievements particularly, but not exclusively, in overcoming adversity?

Recognising efforts that might otherwise go un-celebrated

High Sheriff, Geoff Underwood said,

“The High Sheriff’s Awards are different in that they are aimed at recognising effort that might otherwise go un-celebrated. Some children face challenging choices early on in life: the easy route isn’t always the correct one. We want to acknowledge those who do make the effort to choose a better path. “Perhaps, as a result of their own experience, they have chosen to highlight certain issues, either physical or mental, that might be faced by others in the same boat, or perhaps they’re helping to care for a sick parent or elderly relative so have effectively put their own childhood on hold. Help us celebrate those young people who have perhaps had a challenging start but are still winning at life. Help us celebrate their success!”

Make a nomination

Deadline for nominations is Monday 10th February 2020.

You can download the details and nomination form by heading to the High Sheriff’s Website.

The Awards take place on Monday 23rd March, at Quay Arts, Newport.

Image: garryknight under CC BY 2.0