Northwood Cemetery, Cowes, has achieved the accolade of gaining a coveted Green Flag Award for

the first time.

The site has been awarded Keep Britain Tidy’s coveted international mark of quality and is among a record-breaking 1,883 UK parks and green spaces that today receive a prestigious Green Flag Award – the mark of a quality park or green space.

This international award, now into its third decade, is a sign to the public that the space boasts the highest possible environmental standards, is beautifully maintained and has excellent visitor facilities.

Managed by IWC

Northwood Cemetery, created in 1856, is situated adjacent to the Cowes Medical Centre on Newport Road in Cowes and is managed by the Isle of Wight Council.

Chairman of the Friends of the Northwood Cemetery, the registered charity that has been working towards this award, Peter Almond, said,

“We are absolutely delighted to receive a Green Flag Award for first time. “We know how much quality green spaces matter to residents and visitors, and this award celebrates the dedication that goes into maintaining Northwood Cemetery to such a high standard.”

Isle of Wight Society Conservation Award

This latest prestigious award follows hot on the heels of the Friends group winning a prestigious Isle of Wight Society Conservation Award for 2018, for the promotion of buildings and the environment on the Island. The society works with the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA).

The aim is to encourage a high standard of planning, architecture, and the conservation of buildings and their setting on the Isle of Wight.

Hobart: “Testament to the hard work and passion”

Cllr John Hobart, Cabinet member for environment and heritage, said,

“The Green Flag Award is testament to the hard work and passion from the small Friends group and volunteers, with support from Isle of Wight Council’s public spaces team, who have worked so hard to bring this site back into use for enjoyment by the community. “Such recognition evidences the effective partnerships that the council has and the huge amounts of dedication and time the Friends of Northwood Cemetery have put in. Congratulations to all involved and I would encourage the public to come along and see what a beautiful space the cemetery now is.”

Flags honour thousands of staff and volunteers

International Green Flag Award scheme manager, Paul Todd said,

“We are delighted to be celebrating another record-breaking year for the Green Flag Award scheme, with more Green Flags awarded this year than last year. “Each flag honours the thousands of staff and volunteers who work tirelessly to maintain the high standards demanded by the Green Flag Award. We are proud to have so many wonderful green spaces in the UK for people to enjoy, and hope that next year, we award even more flag.”

