Notable improvements at Isle of Wight primary school boosts Ofsted ranking

A Ryde primary school has improved and is now rated ‘good’ by Ofsted inspectors.

Dover Park Primary School was previously found to ‘require improvement’ in 2016, but has now been judged ‘good’ in all areas.

During an inspection at the start of October, inspectors said the determined attitude of leaders had led to notable improvements across the school.

Resolve to improve school not wavered

Despite facing numerous challenges around recruitment and staffing, the headteacher’s resolve to improve the school had not wavered.

Staff were keen to develop their teaching expertise and valued the training they received.

Governors recognised their work had not been rigorous enough to support the school and had strengthened the governing body’s effectiveness.

Successful inclusion

The school’s inclusion work was also successful and children with disabilities were supported well and their needs met sensitively.

Extra funding was used to enhance the quality of sports provision, and this provided pupils with opportunities to become more active and engaged in competitive sport.

Adults understand the needs of vulnerable people very well. Their sensitive support during lessons and social times enabled pupils to be more successful than in the past.

Good early years provision

Early years provision was rated ‘good’, and children achieved well during their time there.

Pupils also achieved well by the end of Key Stage 2, preparing them for secondary school.

Headteacher Anita Wilcox said:

“This is a well-earned moment of celebration for the whole of the Dover Park Primary School community. “We are delighted. Ofsted praised the strengths of our school — ‘pupils are kind and considerate of each other’ and that ‘pupils demonstrate positive attitudes to their studies, work hard and try their best’. “We are proud of our hard working staff and pupils and it’s fantastic Ofsted has acknowledged we are a good school. “We are already working on our areas for improvement and striving to provide the exceptional education our pupils deserve.”

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some additions by OnTheWight. Ed

Image: donhomer under CC BY 2.0