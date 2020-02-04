Number of Isle of Wight children in care rises by nearly 30 per cent in last five years

The number of children in the care of the Isle of Wight Council has risen by nearly 30 per cent in the last five years.

At the end of December 2019, 260 children were in the care of the Isle of Wight Council — a rise of 34 children from 2018 alone.

Since the start of 2015, 58 children have been placed in the care of the council — starting with 202 in 2015 and rising to 228 in 2017.

More children have entered the care system since then.

In 2012, children’s services on the Island were taken over by Hampshire County Council after Ofsted warned vulnerable children were at risk due to inadequate services.

Most placed with foster carers or agencies

Now, with improved support for the children and more carers, 46 per cent of children in care are placed with Isle of Wight foster carers and 30 per cent with independent fostering agencies.

Independent foster carers usually care for more challenging placements, such as siblings, older teenagers with complex needs and disabled children.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may be been made by OnTheWight. Ed

Image: pixydust8605 under CC BY 2.0