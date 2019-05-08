Number of Isle of Wight crack and opiate addicts revealed

There are 615 crack and opiate addicts living on the Isle of Wight, new figures have revealed — including 89 people under the age of 24.

Across the South East, the number of young people living with crack and / or opiate addiction stands at more than 35,000.

Euphoria at pocket money prices

Chief executive of alcohol and drug rehab provider UKAT, and former addict, Eytan Alexander, said:

“Public Health England’s data clearly shows an alarming number of teenagers and young adults are addicted to these incredibly potent substances. “They’re seeking the feeling of euphoria at pocket money prices — crack rocks can be purchased for as little as a fiver with dealers available any time of day at the click of a button.”

Not just illegal drugs

However, police bosses say the figures reflect both prescribed medication and illegal drugs.

Supt. Sarah Jackson said:

“As part of our Fortress plan we are committed to working with our partners to ensure that Hampshire and the Isle of Wight is a hostile environment for those seeking to profit from the illegal supply of drugs. “We also look to identify those on the edges of criminality due to their own vulnerabilities or dependency on drugs and ensure they are directed to support from partners to take a different path.”

These figures may not reflect the full picture, as people who use opiates or crack cocaine are not directly counted. Numbers are estimated using indirect information from drug treatment, probation, police and prison services.

IWC: Majority of young people do not use drugs

An Isle of Wight Council spokesperson said:

“Whilst younger people are more likely to take drugs than older people, the majority of young people do not use drugs. “Opiate and crack users are generally older and, while there will always be young people willing to try such drugs, evidence shows the majority of young people who do use substances will be using cannabis, alcohol and MDMA as drugs of choice.”

The council has commissioned Inclusion to provide support for young people of all ages with drug and alcohol problems.

Residents can refer themselves via their website inclusioniow.org or telephone 01983 526654. Young people can also text 07980 778876.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may be been made by OnTheWight. Ed

Image: Cristian C under CC BY 2.0