Number of Isle of Wight residents claiming out of work benefits drops slightly in June 2020

Figures published by the Office for National Statistics show that 5,325 people in the Isle of Wight area were claiming ‘out of work benefits’ during June 2020 – these figures also includes Universal Credit figures (see below).

That’s a fall of 255 since May 2020, when there were 5,580 claimants, and a rise of 3,315 from June 2019 (2,010 JSA claimants).

Breakdown of claimants

Of those claiming in June 2020,

3,245 were male

2,080 were female

15 were 16-17

1,065 were aged 18 To 24

(605 were aged 18 To 21)

2,760 were aged 25 To 49

1,485 were aged 50+

That means 6.6% of the resident population of area aged 16-64 is claiming out of work benefits – 1.5% more than the rest of the South East (5.1%), and 0.3% more than the whole of the UK (6.3%).

