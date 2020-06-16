Number of Isle of Wight residents claiming out of work benefits nearly triples since May 2019

Figures published by the Office for National Statistics show that 5,580 people in the Isle of Wight area were claiming ‘out of work benefits’ during May 2020 – these figures also includes Universal Credit figures (see below).

That’s almost 850 more than in April 2020 figure, when there were 4,730 claimants, and a rise of 3,490 from May 2019 (2,090 JSA claimants).

Given the current Coronavirus crisis the rise in those claiming out of work benefits is to be expected, but by almost double will be a surprise to many

Universal Credit now rolled-out

The latest figures now include the roll-out of Universal Credit providing a broader span of claimants than previously.

Breakdown of claimants

Of those claiming in May 2020,

3,425 were male

2,155 were female

20 were 16-17

1,055 were aged 18 To 24

(595 were aged 18 To 21)

2,890 were aged 25 To 49

1,610 were aged 50+

That means 7.0% of the resident population of area aged 16-64 is claiming out of work benefits – 1.6% more than the rest of the South East (5.4%), and 0.5% more than the whole of the UK (6.5%).

Change to measures

The measure of those receiving ‘out of work benefit’s has been changed by the Office of National Statistics. In the past it was based purely on those claiming Job Seekers Allowance. The change now includes Universal Credit.

They say,

The Claimant Count is the number of people claiming benefit principally for the reason of being unemployed. This is measured by combining the number of people claiming Jobseeker’s Allowance (JSA) and National Insurance credits with the number of people receiving Universal Credit principally for the reason of being unemployed. Claimants declare that they are out of work, capable of, available for and actively seeking work during the week in which the claim is made.

Image: slightlyeverything under CC BY 2.0