Number of people treated in Isle of Wight hospital for Covid-19 since start of pandemic

More than 400 people have been discharged from St Mary’s Hospital, Newport, after being treated for Covid-19.

In latest data published by NHS England, figures for the Isle of Wight NHS Trust show since the beginning of the pandemic in March last year through to 3rd February, a total of 403 people have been discharged.

Discharged this year

In January this year, the month which saw cases of the virus rocket rapidly as the UK strain of Covid spread across the Island, 214 patients were discharged.

Of those to be discharged, three were aged between 0 and five and two between six and 17.

Figures also show 116 patients were discharged aged between 18 and 64, but the age range with the most discharges was between 65 and 84, where 177 patients were discharged.

Over 85s

The potentially deadly virus affects elderly people more, which is why the government have been encouraging them to shield

A total of 105 of those aged over 85 were discharged.

Deaths after testing positive for the virus

Other data from NHS England shows 138 people have died at the hospital in Newport after testing positive for the virus.

The case rate continues to fall with the Isle of Wight remaining below the national average.

The number of admitted patients at St Mary’s continues to fall.

Oldham: Follow the guidance

Despite the seemingly good position, chief executive of the IOW NHS Trust, Maggie Oldham, urged people to continue following the government guidance to avoid an increase in cases, when she spoke to the trust board.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may have been made by OnTheWight. Ed

Image: © Used with the kind permission of Auntie P