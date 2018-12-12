Number of people who will be ‘homeless’ this Christmas confirmed by Isle of Wight Council

Following OnTheWight’s report last week about the number of children who will be homeless this Christmas, the Isle of Wight council confirm the figures for those who will be spending Christmas in Bed and Breakfast accommodation. Ed

Nineteen homeless families on the Isle of Wight face spending Christmas in a bed and breakfast this year.

The Isle of Wight Council has confirmed that, as of yesterday (Monday), there were 19 families — with 34 children — placed in a number of private bed and breakfasts across the Isle of Wight.

Hundreds in short term, emergency accommodation

Bed and breakfast accommodation should only be used by the council as short term, emergency accommodation. Due to the nature of demand and need, the number of homeless people living in emergency accommodation changes on a daily basis.

In addition to the emergency use of bed and breakfasts and hostels, families have also been placed in temporary accommodation provided by the council and Isle of Wight housing associations.

The council owns a number of properties, and also leases other properties from private owners.

Breakdown of figures

Currently, there are 116 families — with 247 children — living in those types of property.

In total, 135 families with 281 children are living in emergency and temporary accommodation across the Island.

A council spokesperson said its housing service worked with people at risk of homelessness to try to prevent them losing their home.

Housing services include supporting people with their tenancy agreements, helping them manage rent arrears and directing them towards mortgage support services available at banks and building societies.

Ensure accommodation is a decent standard

A spokesperson said:

“Where we do have to move families into emergency and temporary accommodation, we work with landlords and bed and breakfast proprietors to ensure it is of a decent standard — but our focus is always on avoiding homelessness from happening whenever we can, and our aspiration is that every child should have a permanent home. “In line with other local authorities across the country, the Isle of Wight Council is concerned about the growing mismatch between the demand for affordable housing options for individuals and families (including those with children) and the supply of affordable housing. “To that end, the council is working to support families through working with landlords to increase the availability of rented provision and now has an empty properties scheme which will aim to bring properties back into use in order to provide additional accommodation.”

Image: Rebecca Anne under CC BY 2.0