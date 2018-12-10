Ofsted praise for high-quality Isle of Wight teacher training programme

A primary school teacher training programme based on the Isle of Wight has been praised by Ofsted inspectors.

Ofsted has rated the programme, run by the Portsmouth Teaching School Alliance, outstanding in all four categories — effectiveness, quality, outcomes for trainees and leadership.

Inspectors visited five schools, observing three trainees and four newly qualified teachers over the two stages of the inspection.

An excellent reputation

Inspectors said the partnership had established an excellent reputation for providing high quality teachers at Isle of Wight schools.

Trainees spoke very highly of their tutors. Inspectors said:

“They are appreciative of tutors’ experience and expertise, their willingness to go above and beyond in their support and the way they use their insight into trainees and schools to tailor placements.”

Outstanding ratings

The two tutors, both based on the Isle of Wight, Annabel Bryant and Sue Skyrme, have achieved outstanding ratings twice in less than two years.

The report quoted Island headteachers who said Annabel and Sue’s trainees ‘stand out at interview compared with others.’ Headteachers were so impressed, they said it was ‘sometimes it is easy to forget they are newly qualified teachers.’

Island tutors developed a high-quality programme

Lynn Nicholls, from the alliance, said:

“Last February we were asked by the Department for Education to support the Isle of Wight and run an Isle of Wight based training programme. “As soon as I met Annabel and Sue, my decision was easy as it was evident they were superb tutors who had developed a high-quality programme. “We are delighted that Ofsted has clearly recognised the quality of our Island-based programme and that our trainees benefit enormously from Annabel and Sue’s well deserved, excellent reputation and expertise in teacher training. “This outstanding result is also a testimony to all our Isle of Wight partnership schools, mentors and trainees who have been recognised as part of this success.”

