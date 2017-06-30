Ofsted has released their inspection report today for the Isle of Wight College.

Pupils, parents, teachers and staff will be very pleased to hear the College has been given an overall rating of ‘Good’, with some areas rate as ‘Outstanding’.

It’s been ten years since the last inspection report – which in 2007 found the College to be ‘Outstanding’.

Some highlights from the key findings include:

Adult learning programmes and the provision for students in receipt of high-needs funding are outstanding. Students achieve their qualifications and develop a very good range of skills that prepare them well for employment.

Apprentices make good progress from their starting points; the vast majority achieve their qualifications and contribute positively in their workplace. Most apprentices are given additional responsibilities, get promoted and gain permanent employment.

Students develop good, industry-standard skills, attitudes and knowledge. As a result, the vast majority progress to employment or further study on completion of their programmes.

Staff have created an environment where students feel valued. Behaviour is good, students enjoy their studies and they are respectful of each other.

Senior managers and governors have an unremitting focus on the improvement of the quality of teaching and learning, which leads to sustained improvements in students’ progress.

Leaders, managers and governors are highly responsive to the needs of employers and the community, which they meet exceptionally well. As a result, they have designed a comprehensive curriculum and students have access to high-quality, industry-specialist facilities and resources.

Students benefit from a very effective range of support services, which are implemented to enable all students to make good progress despite barriers to learning they may have.

Too few students achieve functional skills qualifications in English and mathematics, and not enough achieve a grade A* to C in GCSE English.

Students benefit from effective target-setting, which ensures that they complete work and achieve their qualifications in a timely manner. However, teachers rarely set specific actions that support students to improve the standard of their work or focus on the development of their wider personal skills.

The report

Full details can be read in the report below.

Click on the full screen icon to see larger version





Image: Tulanesally under CC BY 2.0

