One diagnosed with Legionnaires’ disease after Sandown hotel investigation launched

One person has now been diagnosed with Legionnaires’ disease after an investigation was launched at a Sandown hotel.

Last week Isle of Wight Council confirmed high levels of Legionella bacterium, which causes the potentially-fatal water-borne disease, had been found at the Melville Hall Hotel and Utopia Spa.

Environmental health team ordered closure

The council’s environmental health team ordered the Melville Road hotel to close its swimming pool and spa facilities.

One man was swimming when environmental health officers arrived at the hotel and told him to get out of the pool immediately.

Legionnaires’ disease diagnosis

The council has today (Tuesday) confirmed one person has been diagnosed with Legionnaires’ disease.

A spokesperson said the authority was working with Public Health England as the investigation continued, said

“It can be confirmed that one case of Legionnaires’ disease has been linked to the hotel spa and pool facilities. “The prohibition notices served will continue to remain in place until satisfactory measures have been undertaken and verified.”

Uncommon, but potentially fatal

Legionnaires’ disease is an uncommon, but potentially fatal, form of pneumonia.

Public Health England has advised anyone who has developed symptoms within 14 days of using the hotel’s facilities to contact their GP.

After news of the investigation was published last week, customers came forward to share their own experiences of the hotel on social media. Many criticised the cleanliness of the facilities.

“Looked like a crime scene“

One guest, who saw the hot tub cordoned off with yellow signs, and red and white tape, said it looked like a crime scene.

A spokesperson for the Melville Hall Hotel and Utopia Spa said last week:

“Our guests’ health and safety is our highest priority. “The environmental health service is obliged to check all hotels on the Island. Naturally, we will work with them during our ongoing refurbishment program to further enhance our superb facilities.”

For further information about Legionnaires’ disease please see https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/legionnaires-disease/.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may be been made by OnTheWight. Ed