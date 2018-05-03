One Life Festival 2018: A new music festival for people with learning disabilities

A new kind of music festival will be debuting on the Isle of Wight next month (6th June).

The One Life Festival (OLF18) – inspired by similar events taking place across the World – has been designed specifically for adults with learning disabilities.

The thinking behind the event is to provide a totally safe, supported festival, where people with learning lisabilities, ASD and the neurodiverse can enjoy a full festival experience.

OLF Champions

Spearheading the festival – which takes place at Tapnell Farm on Wednesday 6th June – are founders, Paul Elvins and Barrie Wade. For many months they’ve been working hard behind the scenes to pull the event together, but haven’t been doing it on their own.

There are a whole host of kind volunteers from around the Island who have got involved, from graphic designers to musicians, as well as carers and educators, to name a few.

Bestival founder

OLF organisers were over the moon to be able to recently confirm the support of Radio 1 DJ and Bestival founder, Rob da Bank.

A man who knows a thing or two about putting on a music festival, Rob told OnTheWight,

“The Isle of Wight – as we know – has a fantastic festival heritage and has welcomed hundreds of thousands of revellers over the decades. “This new festival is a special one. It might have small roots to start with, but with its all encompassing, welcoming diversity and pledge to help people with learning difficulties also have a great time I’m totally behind it. “Cant wait to see it all unfold at Tapnell Farm in June.”

What to expect

For its first year, the One Life Festival takes place between midday and 6pm on Wednesday 6th June (gates open at 11am) at Tapnell Farm in West Wight.

As well as live music and DJs, there’ll be plenty of other activities to get involved with, from learning how to skateboard with John Cattle’s Skate Club to face painting, magical shows from Huxley and Island Adventure Activities putting on a few activities for all to enjoy.

Local support

The support for OLF18 from Isle of Wight businesses and organisations has been heartwarming.

You only have to look through the Facebook page to see just how the Isle of Wight community is pulling together to make this event happen.

Of course, there’s always room for more support, so if you can offer services or make financial contributions, do please get in touch with the team by calling 07961 778 117.

Book your tickets

Tickets for the event are priced at £17 each. You can book through the Website paying via PayPal and all major credit cards.

Support Workers/companions will be admitted FREE – to obtain a support worker ticket, please forward a copy of your ticket receipt to sw18@onelifefestival.uk.

Find out more

We strongly believe this is the start of something very special and hear talks for 2019 to make this a two-day event with camping and opened up nationally have already been taking place.

Find out more about via the One Life Festival Website.

To stay up to date with the latest news One Life Festival Facebook Page

Location map

