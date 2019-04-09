One Life Festival introduces dedicated family day: Get your tickets now

Barrie from One Life Festival reminds us of this great festival for people with learning and physical disabilities. Ed

Do you have a child with learning or physical disabilities? Or know someone who has?

Would your child, their siblings, parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles all benefit from a day out at a music festival that is built around a safe, secure and inclusive environment?

One Life Festival 2019

If the answer is yes, then One Life Festival 2019 is worth exploring.

One Life Festival is a Music Festival dedicated to adults and children with learning and physical disabilities.

New family day

This year, after a great 2018 Festival and after listening to your feedback, we’ve added a second day to the Festival.

Saturday 8th June will be dedicated as a family day at Tapnell Farm, Isle of Wight.

We will have music, fun games and activities, food stalls, DJ / Karaoke Marquee, chill out areas and everything else you would see at a festival.

Everyone is equal

We have built a festival where nobody is judged, everyone is equal, and families can mix with other families in the same situation knowing that they can relax and have fun as a family unit.

We are a not-for-profit organisation that wants to make a difference. 2018 showed us that we have achieved this, now we need to get bigger, better and open it up to the wider audience.

The two days

Friday 7th June will start One Life Festival 2019. This day will be available for over 16s only, accompanied by support workers where required. The day will be structured similarly to OLF18 but bigger and better, with more things to do.

Saturday 8th June will be the family day, where we encourage families who have children with disabilities to join us and have a truly amazing experience as a family unit.



Be Safe, Be Equal, Be Yourself

Last year we changed peoples lives, gave them an experience that they may never have had, and now we want to make it available to more people.

Be Safe, Be Equal, Be Yourself at One Life Festival 2019.

Tickets are on sale and available through our Website.