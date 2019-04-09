MP calls for lower housing targets on the Isle of Wight

This in from the office of Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Robert Seely. Ed

MP Bob Seely has raised concerns in Parliament about local housing targets and the lack of affordable housing for Islanders.

Bob opposes the Government-imposed housing targets included in the Island Plan and is calling for a much higher proportion of social housing to be built to meet the needs of Islanders.

MP’s petition gathering pace

Last month Bob launched a petition opposing the building of 9,000 new homes on the Island.

The petition has attracted nearly 2,500 responses so far.

Seely: Need higher proportion of social housing

Speaking in Parliament during oral questions to the Housing Minister, Kit Malthouse MP, Bob said:

“On the Isle of Wight there is deep concern over the housing targets but also the lack of affordable housing. “I hope the council will apply for exceptional circumstance to lower our (housing) targets in the interests of our tourism economy and quality of life…to make sure that a much higher proportion of that is built for social housing.”

Seely: Interested to hear what my constituents think

Bob said:

“I am very interested to hear what my constituents think about the Island Plan and I encourage everyone to sign the petition and complete the survey. “It is vital that people have a say now while there is a chance to influence the contents of the plan.”

The survey can be found via the Website.

Image: © ParliamentLive.TV