‘Recreation pond’ planned at farm for inflatables, kayaking and paddleboarding

A water park with inflatables, kayaking and paddleboarding could be built at Tapnell Farm.

The owners have lodged plans with the Isle of Wight Council for a ‘recreation pond’ in the centre of the farm, with space for water activities.

The plans also include improvements to the junction with the main road, address access concerns raised by Island Roads.

According to the planning application:

“Tapnell Farm has diversified over recent years to create a high-quality tourism destination. “This proposal for a recreation pond seeks to expand, and offer a different facility, but of equal quality.”

Geodesic domes

In another development, five geodesic domes have been built at the farm to offer guests luxury glamping accommodation.

The pods, which will be available from next month, will sleep up to six people, with an open plan living area.

Turney: “Domes will blend in really well with surroundings”

Speaking about the domes, owner Tom Turney said:

“Sustainability is at the heart of everything we do at Tapnell Farm and, when introducing new accommodation, it’s important that we do this with the smallest impact on the environment as possible. “We like creating interesting and unusual places for people to stay and, having experienced geodesic domes on my travels, I thought it would be fun to introduce them at Tapnell Farm. “The domes will blend in really well with the surroundings and command the most stunning views of the countryside, something we want to share with our guests.”

The plans are available online for comment until 30th April.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may be been made by OnTheWight. Ed