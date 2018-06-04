One Life Festival: Only two more sleeps to go

Only two more sleeps until the very first one-day music festival for adults with learning disabilities, ASD or the neurodiverse.

You can still buy tickets for the One Life Festival, taking place on the Isle of Wight on Wednesday 6th June.

Live music and more

There’ll be live music (thanks to the great efforts of students at Platform One) and DJs performing from midday until 6pm at Tapnell Farm, West Wight with all sorts of other entertainment and activities, from learning how to skateboard with John Cattle’s Skate Club to face painting, magical shows from Huxley and Island Adventure Activities putting on a few activities for all to enjoy.

Book your tickets

Tickets for the event are priced at £17 each. You can book through the Website paying via PayPal and all major credit cards.

Support Workers/companions will be admitted FREE – to obtain a support worker ticket, please forward a copy of your ticket receipt to sw18@onelifefestival.uk.

Find out more

We strongly believe this is the start of something very special and hear talks for 2019 to make this a two-day event with camping and opened up nationally have already been taking place.

Find out more about via the One Life Festival Website.

To stay up to date with the latest news One Life Festival Facebook Page.

