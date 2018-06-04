Islanders vent anger over cuts to Lynnbottom Tip opening hours, says survey

“The IW Council need to get their own waste services in order and back to a reasonable level before they go pointing fingers at Islanders!”

A recent survey of 750 Islanders illustrates the deep anger and frustration concerning the reduced waste collection service with a 1,000 comments directed at the Council.

To add insult to this, last week the Isle of Wight Council launched a campaign which accuses Islanders alone of being the cause of fly-tipping across the Island.

The Isle of Wight Council launched the #CrimeNotToCare campaign, which says that the root cause of fly-tipping is ignorant and irresponsible people either dumping their rubbish or handing over to a ‘man with a van’. However, this survey of Islanders clearly disagrees, with only 7% of respondents saying that illegal waste collectors are to blame.

Vix: Islanders are “very angry”

Vix Lowthion, Isle of Wight Green Party spokesperson, said

“Islanders have spoken – and they are very angry! Reading through the nearly 1,000 comments it is clear that an efficient waste service is central to what Council Tax payers expect for their money. “I heard of the Council’s campaign to lay the blame squarely with residents for the fly tipping with disbelief! The IW Council need to get their own waste services in order and back to a reasonable level before they go pointing fingers at Islanders. “We must ensure our Island remains a beautiful natural environment for visitors and residents throughout the summer months.”

Over 1,000 comments

Survey comments received include:

“I keep paying more taxes, get less for my money – and then I am expected to pay further for green waste collection. When is all this going to end?”

“Disgusting no wonder everyone is fly-tipping”

“Used to go early to get rid of my waste as due to mine and my husband’s disabilities was easier for us. Now have to pay for a private waste collector”

“Fly tipping will unfortunately rise due to the opening times at the dumps”

“Fly tipping is disgusting. If it didn’t cost so much to use the recycling centres it wouldn’t happen!”

Reduction in opening hours

Up until 2017 the tip was open between 07:00-18:00 in the Winter (Oct-Mar) and 07:00-20:00 in the Summer (Mar-Oct).

In October 2017 the winter opening times were cut by three hours day. Now the summer opening times have been cut by five hours a day – Lynnbottom Tip is now only open between 10:00-18:00 daily.

Highlights from report

All those who took part in the survey are declared as Isle of Wight council tax payers.

The survey had 739 responses in ten days over half term.

69% happy/very happy with food waste collection service

Just over half (55%) happy/ very happy with recycling waste collection

Just under half (48%) happy/very happy with black bin waste collection

Only 15% subscribed to the pay for Garden Waste collection

Comment: “Service has deteriorated”

There were 415 comments received on household waste collection alone, including:

“Service has deteriorated in recent years”

“Garden waste collection too expensive”

"Garden waste collection too expensive"

On the subject of the Waste Recycling Centres:

70% access Lynbottom regularly/ sometimes

Only 14% happy/ very happy with the current service

Comment: “No wonder everyone is fly-tipping”

There were over 300 comments.

“I don’t have a car and cannot get to the waste recycling centres”

“Diabolical… you need to be able to get rid of garden waste on your way to work”

“Needs to be open earlier in the summer months”

“The new reduced opening hours do not work for me”

“As a full time worker it is impossible to get there in the week”

“Hours operated are ridiculous and designed to increase fly-tipping”

“Disgusting no wonder everyone is fly-tipping”

“Used to go early to get rid of my waste as due to mine and my husband’s disabilities was easier for us. Now have to pay for a private waste collector”

“Need a tip which opens at sensible times”

Fly tipping

75% of those taking part in the survey believe there is a problem with fly tipping on the Isle of Wight.

The most popular suggested reason for fly tipping was ‘reduced access to waste recycling centres’ (454 votes/ 36%) and Inconsiderate People (368 votes) followed by ‘Cost of waste collection/ disposal’ (269 votes). “Illegal waste collectors” is towards the bottom with 93 votes (7%).

Again there were lots of comments (200), including:

“Fly tipping will unfortunately rise due to the opening times at the dumps”

“Fly tipping is disgusting. If it didn’t cost so much to use the recycling centres it wouldn’t happen!”

“The permit scheme is causing fly-tipping”

