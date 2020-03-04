One of most electrifying hip-hop artists to emerge from UK, Black Josh, coming to Ryde this April

Those into the Isle of Wight hip hop music scene will know well the name Nipsy and his promotions company, Happy Feet.

It’s been a while since we saw a Happy Feet event, but next month, in collaboration with Longevity Promotions (Joe Publik of Born ina Barn) and in association with Earth Agency and Cult of the Damned, Blag Records’ representative Black Josh will be heading across the Solent to the Isle of Wight as part of his Mannyfornia Nighttime Tour.

The event takes place at Coburgs, Union Street, Ryde on Friday 3rd April from 8pm until late.

Black Josh

Black Josh, as he’s known to his parents and also non-PC individuals who seek to distinguish him from other Joshes, started out life in Manchester in a cliche tough estate where people do their washing in front of the house on a spinning umbrella style contraption.

The rapper founded the prestigious Ape Cult at a mere 15 years old after standing apart from his peer group while some one else picked numbers.

*Warning* following videos may explicit content

Joe Publik

The UK MC and producer from the Isle of Wight has spent the last few years carving a niche for himself on a scene that is increasingly populated by soundalikes and dodgy clones.

Rumour has it, people said he didn’t “look like an emcee” so maybe he chose the name Joe Publik as a way of breaking the general conceptions of how lyricists are viewed in suburban Britain! Or it could just be that Joe is his actual name and he couldn’t think of anything better.

JPDL and Yogi Beats

JPDL and Yogi Beats have been working within the south west music scene for the past 10 years. Fast paced, dynamic and overwhelmingly engaging.

Yogi’s penchant for dusty soul and jazz licks provide the perfect space and tone for JPDL’s tales as he translates thought to sound for a diverse range of audiences. The duo deliver a live rendition of their latest offering, their brand new self-titled album; as featured on wordplay magazine.

They tap into that classic hip hop vibe with clever sample-craft and witty wordplay. Expect an eclectic mix of head-nod conscious lyricism, live cuts and melodic hooks.

Sublingal and Blatant-Lee Sly

Sublingual is a local South West Hip Hop artist from Gloucester.

His lyrics focus mainly on good vibes and positive energy whilst drawing on real life experiences with a Boom Bap feel to flow and delivery, accompanied by DJ Blatant-Lee Sly, who brings a comprehensive skill set in mixing, scratching and everything in between, you can be sure to experience an energy filled set full of clever lyricism and dope beats!

Deviation

After discovering Drum and Bass from a very young age, Deviation has continuously developed a variety of productions and crafted his mixing style over the years that showcase his love for the entire spectrum of his genre.

For him, it’s all about quality over quantity, deep vibes and a unique style that deviates (pun intended) from your standard producer.

Tickets are £8 in advance or £10 on the door.

Advance tickets are available from Coburgs (Ryde), Wight Trash (Ryde), Visual Impact (Newport) and Blue Labelle (Ventnor).

There’ll be merch available and the back bar will be open.