Only Fools and Three Courses: Hilarious comedy tribute coming to Ventnor

Lovely Jubbly! The Ventnor Winter Gardens have a night to remember next month combining fine retro food with comedy action, served up in Only Fools and Horses style.

Expect an evening of chaos and mayhem – Marlene and Boycie will be hosting the evening but will things go to plan with Del, Rodney and Uncle Albert (when I was in the war) on the guest list? Will Raquel put in an appearance and sing? Surely not after the last time?

Comedy Gold

This will be a hilarious tribute featuring all of everyone’s favourite bits from the classic sitcom. There’s everything from Batman and Robin to Blow Up Dolls, and from Hooky Goods to club singer, Tony Angelino’s infamous performance of ‘Crying’.

Del Boy will be up to his old tricks, Rodney’s on the run from Damien, Trigger’s lost his broom and Uncle Albert is bound to be desperate to sing his sea shanty.

This will be a fun interactive night out in a friendly party atmosphere, with a band of comedy actors and produced with Ventnor Winter Gardens guests’ enjoyment at the top of the menu.

Meet the characters in the bar

The show will begin in the bar over pre-dinner drinks, where the audience will be greeted by the characters.

Then, when the time comes, the audience are invited through into the restaurant to be served a three course retro meal with favourites from the era.

This show is a parody, half-scripted and half-improvised by the actors, taking place around the audience whilst they eat. It references all the most famous bits from the original show, whilst having a narrative all of its own.

Where and when

It all happens from 7pm on Friday 6th July. Don’t be a plonker get tickets now, they are £30 each (including the three course meal), and are now available from the Winter Gardens or book online.

This event is suitable for everyone over 16.

