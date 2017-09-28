OnTheWight: 12 years serving the Isle of Wight

Today (Thursday) marks the twelfth anniversary of the birth of OnTheWight.

Our first post on 28th September 2005 – under the name VentnorBlog (a name that many people still use affectionately today) – documented the detonation of a un-exploded bomb in Ventnor Haven.

Our coverage was picked up by the BBC and so the merry ride began.

Island’s only fully-independent, regulated news provider

Twelve years later and OnTheWight is now the only fully-independent, regulated news provider on the Isle of Wight.

For many years, OnTheWight has also provided a free-to-use event listings site, and this year, we launched a new Isle of Wight Jobs site, which sees thousands of job-seekers visiting it every month.

With readership peaking at 115,000 unique visitors in a month and over 35,000 followers on social media, our readers tell us that OnTheWight has been responsible for changing the media landscape on the Island.

Expensive to produce

As you will no doubt have heard on the national news, people are now realising that providing news coverage is hard and expensive.

Readers are starting to understand that the news they freely read on a daily basis isn’t has a cost to producing it.

If you believe trustworthy, independently-owned media, dedicated to the Isle of Wight is important, you can do your bit to secure its future by supporting OnTheWight financially today.

How you can help

Your contribution can make a large difference. Advertising is a fickle business. To secure the long-term future of OnTheWight you can set up a monthly payment by direct debit.

It’s really easy to do. We’ve partnered with Gocardless to handle the payments. They use Military-grade security to store all your bank details (with RSA encryption) and communicate only over secure channels.

Set up a regular monthly payment

Thanks for your support. Here’s to many more years ahead.

