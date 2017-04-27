Open 2017 call for submission: Your chance to win a Solo Exhibition

Quay Arts have announced the return of their biennial Open Exhibition.

Emerging and established artists are invited to submit sea and marine inspired works in any medium for the Open Exhibition in the West Gallery.

The title and theme is ‘I must down to the seas again’ from John Masefield’s original ‘Sea Fever’ poem.

The deadline for submissions is midnight on Sunday 21st May. The exhibition will run between 29 July to 22nd September 2017.

Win a solo exhibition

There will be a preview and prize-giving on Saturday 29th July between 6-8pm. The prize being a Solo exhibition in the West Gallery in 2019.

Entry to the Open is £20 and entrants must be 18 years or over.

Head over to the Quay Arts Website for application form and more detail.

