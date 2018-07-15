Open Studio: Visit Sandy Kendall’s studio to see her large collection of paintings, printmaking and drawings

Sandy Kendall BA Hons (Painting) moved to the Isle of Wight in November 2017, bringing with her a large collection of paintings, printmaking and drawings.
During the annual Open Studio event head to Sandy’s studio to see a wide range of acrylic and mixed media paintings, large charcoal drawings, sketchbooks and 3D work consisting of found objects and surfaces interacting with drawn and painted figurative images.
Much of Sandy’s recent work is strongly influenced by the figure, classical art and mythology, but with a strong contemporary twist.
She’s also added more than a little tongue in cheek humour!
Where and when
You can find Sandy’s studio at 9 The Colannade, Lind Street, Ryde. The entrance is up the steps in St Thomas Street.
The studio is open every day up until 23rd July (10am – 5pm daily) with the exception of Tuesday (17th), Wednesday (18th) and Thursday (19th) which are by appointment only.
Find out more about Sandy by visiting her Website.
Our thanks to the Sandy Kendall for sponsoring this feature. She and other organisations taking paid promotion enables you to continue reading OnTheWight for free
