Jan Elliot, Clare-Louise Sandell, Su Douglas, Tracy O’Brien and Jeni Saunders will be in the Seminar room to the right of Quay Arts Cafe for the first weekend of Open Studios on Saturday 14th and Sunday 15th July.

They all bring a different style of craft to delight people visiting them.

Jan Elliot is a textile artist using hand dyed fabrics and threads; machine and hand embroidery; Clare-Louise Sandell brings her beautiful fused glass pieces that utilise a variety of techniques to create beautiful vessels in a variety of shapes and and forms; Su Douglas brings her hand-embroidery with items that she has made for sale; Tracy O’Brien brings along a varied amount of knitted and crochet creations and Jeni Saunders works in fine silver and will have a variety of items for sale, as well as some sterling silver work.

Where and when

Please support these artists and explore their work. You can find them in the Seminar room at Quay Arts, Sea St, Newport PO30 5BW (9am – 5pm on Saturday and from 10am – 4pm on Sunday).

Parking available opposite Quay Arts and locally. They will really appreciate seeing you over the weekend.

Jeni Saunders

Jeni works mainly in fine silver using precious metal clay. More recently she’s been experimenting with open work where you create flowers and leaves in the clay and carve into it and has been casting botanical samples to make stunning silver jewellery.

You might have seen her silver daisy and bluebells in the Bloom exhibition at Quay Arts recently.

During Open Studio, Jeni will also have her filigree work for sale, as well as some sterling silver work where she cuts intricate pieces out of textured sterling silver. You can also find rings and bracelets for sale.

Tracy O’Brien (aka Yarnsmith)

Why Yarnsmith? It describes all that Tracy does perfectly. In the Old English definition of the word ‘smith’ she ‘forges, fabricates and designs’ with yarns.

This year Tracy has been having fun creating little Bears, Mice and Bunnies, all with cute outfits and accessories. She also teaches, and is putting together her first patterns – you can follow Tracy’s work via her Website.

Su Douglas

Su is an embroiderer with a small studio connected to her home. Her work is a mixture of ancient and modern in the stitches she uses and the pieces she produces.

She loves to stitch in any colour and texture and this year has found herself working with beautifully hand-dyed thread and wool felt to create wall hangings, mug rugs and bookmarks

Her work is beautiful, gently made and meant to be kept forever.

Clare-Louise Sandell

Clare-Louise Sandell is an emerging fused glass artist who lives and works on the Isle of Wight.

She started working with glass over ten years ago and has built on her skill base with masterclasses with international fused glass artist, in drop vessels, murine box casting and working with powers and wafers.

Clare-Louise enjoys using the inherent reactive properties within the differing coloured art glass to create differing colours and patterns within the glass. She utilises the countryside and coastline around her to inspire her pieces.

