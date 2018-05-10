Organisations can nominate themselves for Community Action Awards

Are you aware that organisations nominate themselves for the Community Action Awards?

This is an opportunity to showcase what your community or voluntary group has achieved over the last 12 months.

Range of categories

Even if you have entered before, you can still enter again in up to two categories. Just a reminder that the categories are:

Children and Young People

Environmental

Arts and Heritage

Village Halls and Community Buildings

Older People

Sport

Local Communities

We are keen to receive more applications for all of the categories, and in particular the Sport category and Village Halls and Community Buildings category.

Criteria for awards

Applications will be judged on the following criteria:

The positive impact they are having on the lives of Island residents

Originality

Input of volunteers

Good partnership working

Download the entry form and return to acoyle@actioniw.org.uk by 4pm on Friday 18th May.

Amanda shares this article on behalf of Community Action Isle of Wight.