Organisations can nominate themselves for Community Action Awards

Are you aware that organisations nominate themselves for the Community Action Awards?
This is an opportunity to showcase what your community or voluntary group has achieved over the last 12 months.
Range of categories
Even if you have entered before, you can still enter again in up to two categories. Just a reminder that the categories are:
- Children and Young People
- Environmental
- Arts and Heritage
- Village Halls and Community Buildings
- Older People
- Sport
- Local Communities
We are keen to receive more applications for all of the categories, and in particular the Sport category and Village Halls and Community Buildings category.
Criteria for awards
Applications will be judged on the following criteria:
- The positive impact they are having on the lives of Island residents
- Originality
- Input of volunteers
- Good partnership working
Download the entry form and return to acoyle@actioniw.org.uk by 4pm on Friday 18th May.
Amanda shares this article on behalf of Community Action Isle of Wight.
Thursday, 10th May, 2018 6:18pm
By Amanda Coyle
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2kMb
Filed under: Community, Featured, Island-wide, Volunteering
