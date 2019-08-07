Original Isle of Wight Gansey donated to popular independent lifeboat raffle

Marianne shares this latest news. Ed

Every year the Freshwater Independent Lifeboat (FILB) runs a Grand Draw raffle and three local independent shops have joined forces to donate a specially made original Isle of Wight Gansey as one of the main prizes.

A Gansey is a traditional fisherman’s jumper.

Support of local businesses

The piece has been developed and designed by artisan gift shop and craft studio, Whistle and Hound, alongside knitwear designer business neighbour, Gail Middleton of Mrs Middleton’s Bookshop & Rabbit Hole Tea Room.

J B Fisheries generously sponsored the Rowan yarn, whilst West Wight resident Sandra Pigott knitted the heritage jumper in a traditional seafarers style.

Worth over £200 the prize is a one of a kind design featuring detailed patterns of waves, flags and the Isle of Wight and knitted from 100% recycled cotton.

Tickets available now

Owner of Whistle and Hound, Marianne Cheung says:

“We are thrilled to support the FILB in its Grand Draw where over £700 in prizes have already been donated by Island businesses. “With tickets only £1 each and available from our shop now and general release from 25th August we hope there will be lots of support for this fantastic fundraiser before the draw takes place on 7th December.”

Studio workshops

Variations of the unique Whistle and Hound Isle of Wight Gansey design are being taught by Gail in the shop studio every week. Since opening in April, five jumpers have already been completed with a further ten underway.

Each jumper is different where both beginners and even the most experienced knitters learn how to create their own patterns.

The classes are particularly special as skills are being passed on by word of mouth as they would have historically been shared in fishing communities. The Gansey classes are being run all year.

Image: © The Magpie Anthology